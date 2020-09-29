Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM Virtual Tour of 55th HMU on Sept 29, 2020

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kayla Palmer 

    355th Wing

    SSgt Lucas Brogdon gives a tour of the 55th Helicopter Maintenance Unit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona on September 29, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 14:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767885
    VIRIN: 200930-F-PF681-1001
    Filename: DOD_108003881
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM Virtual Tour of 55th HMU on Sept 29, 2020, by SrA Kayla Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

