Lt.Gen Daniel Karbler, the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Commander speaks at the first virtual Fires Conference on Sept 29. Karbler speaks about how Fort Sill was at the top of his choice for duty assignment and how important it is for the branch to develop leaders. Service members from across Fort Sill attended day one of the conference in Kerwin Auditorium and watched guest speakers such as Karbler discuss important topics to the fires community. Soldiers across the globe watched the live stream virtually from their current locations a unique opportunity to allow more leaders and soldiers to engage in this critical communication dialogue.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 14:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767884
|VIRIN:
|200929-D-SN564-707
|Filename:
|DOD_108003825
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Karbler speaks at the first virtual Fires Conference, by Ygal Kaufman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT