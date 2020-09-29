Karbler speaks at the first virtual Fires Conference

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt.Gen Daniel Karbler, the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Commander speaks at the first virtual Fires Conference on Sept 29. Karbler speaks about how Fort Sill was at the top of his choice for duty assignment and how important it is for the branch to develop leaders. Service members from across Fort Sill attended day one of the conference in Kerwin Auditorium and watched guest speakers such as Karbler discuss important topics to the fires community. Soldiers across the globe watched the live stream virtually from their current locations a unique opportunity to allow more leaders and soldiers to engage in this critical communication dialogue.