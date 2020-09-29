Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Karbler speaks at the first virtual Fires Conference

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Ygal Kaufman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Lt.Gen Daniel Karbler, the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Commander speaks at the first virtual Fires Conference on Sept 29. Karbler speaks about how Fort Sill was at the top of his choice for duty assignment and how important it is for the branch to develop leaders. Service members from across Fort Sill attended day one of the conference in Kerwin Auditorium and watched guest speakers such as Karbler discuss important topics to the fires community. Soldiers across the globe watched the live stream virtually from their current locations a unique opportunity to allow more leaders and soldiers to engage in this critical communication dialogue.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 14:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767884
    VIRIN: 200929-D-SN564-707
    Filename: DOD_108003825
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Karbler speaks at the first virtual Fires Conference, by Ygal Kaufman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

