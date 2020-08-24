Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meritorious Civilian Service Award To Dawn Vaillancourt

    RI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by James Travassos 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Congratulations Dawn M. Vaillancourt, head of the NUWC Division Newport Strategic Planning Office, who received the Department ofthe Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award during a ceremony with Technical Director Ron Vien and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings in July. The award, the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the Navy, was presented to Vaillancourt forher strategic planning achievements from June 2011 to January 2020. (Video by Jim Travassos, McLaughlin Research Corp.)

