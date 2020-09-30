Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbolt Performance Project Episode 2: Active Recovery

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Casey Hustin 

    17th Field Artillery Brigade

    Save your back for miles and miles with this quick active recovery tip from our Thunderbolt Performance Project expert Capt. Samantha Morgan, a physical therapist with our Holistic Health and Fitness team. (US Army video by Sgt. Casey Hustin, 17th Field Artillery Brigade)

    Check with us next #WellnessWednesday for another awesome Thunderbolt Performance Project episode.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 13:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 767868
    VIRIN: 200930-A-CD295-001
    Filename: DOD_108003660
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbolt Performance Project Episode 2: Active Recovery, by SGT Casey Hustin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

