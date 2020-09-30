Save your back for miles and miles with this quick active recovery tip from our Thunderbolt Performance Project expert Capt. Samantha Morgan, a physical therapist with our Holistic Health and Fitness team. (US Army video by Sgt. Casey Hustin, 17th Field Artillery Brigade)
Check with us next #WellnessWednesday for another awesome Thunderbolt Performance Project episode.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 13:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|767868
|VIRIN:
|200930-A-CD295-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108003660
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thunderbolt Performance Project Episode 2: Active Recovery, by SGT Casey Hustin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
