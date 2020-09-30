Thunderbolt Performance Project Episode 2: Active Recovery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Save your back for miles and miles with this quick active recovery tip from our Thunderbolt Performance Project expert Capt. Samantha Morgan, a physical therapist with our Holistic Health and Fitness team. (US Army video by Sgt. Casey Hustin, 17th Field Artillery Brigade)



Check with us next #WellnessWednesday for another awesome Thunderbolt Performance Project episode.