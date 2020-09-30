Marine Canvassing Recruiter Explains His Passion for Living History

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767866" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Shawn Sturgill, a canvassing recruiter with Recruiting Sub Station Myrtle Beach, has been a living historian since the age of 11. Sturgill, 25, from Bristol, Tennessee, learns more about the past and passes on his knowledge during historical reenactments. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Joseph Jacob)