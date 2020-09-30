Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Canvassing Recruiter Explains His Passion for Living History

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Jacob 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Staff Sgt. Shawn Sturgill, a canvassing recruiter with Recruiting Sub Station Myrtle Beach, has been a living historian since the age of 11. Sturgill, 25, from Bristol, Tennessee, learns more about the past and passes on his knowledge during historical reenactments. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Joseph Jacob)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 13:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767866
    VIRIN: 200930-M-XY771-097
    Filename: DOD_108003654
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US 
    Hometown: BRISTOL, TN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Canvassing Recruiter Explains His Passion for Living History, by Sgt Joseph Jacob, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    marine
    recruiting
    myrtle beach
    living history

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT