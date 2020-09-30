Marine Canvassing Recruiter Explains His Passion for Living History

Staff Sgt. Shawn Sturgill, a canvassing recruiter with Recruiting Sub Station Myrtle Beach, has been a living historian since the age of 11. Sturgill, 25, from Bristol, Tennessee, learns more about the past and passes on his knowledge during historical reenactments. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Joseph Jacob)
