Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurricane Laura: Temporary Housing Assessments

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    At the request of FEMA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has brought in teams to provide emergency planning assistance for potential temporary housing sites for victims of Hurricane Laura. St. Paul District's Jane Mathison explains the criteria needed to host the temporary dwellings.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 13:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767863
    VIRIN: 200930-A-VX653-643
    Filename: DOD_108003599
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Laura: Temporary Housing Assessments, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    St. Paul
    USACE
    housing
    FEMA
    disaster relief
    Mississippi Valley Division
    assessments
    temporary
    hurricane laura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT