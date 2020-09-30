Hurricane Laura: Temporary Housing Assessments

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At the request of FEMA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has brought in teams to provide emergency planning assistance for potential temporary housing sites for victims of Hurricane Laura. St. Paul District's Jane Mathison explains the criteria needed to host the temporary dwellings.