    Strengthening Our Partnership: Wyoming and Tunisia

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    The Wyoming National Guard hosted an Aviation Familiarization Event in Cheyenne, Wyo., Sept. 13-25, 2020, in which members of the Tunisian Air Force participated. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 12:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767862
    VIRIN: 200922-Z-KB070-0498
    Filename: DOD_108003564
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Our Partnership: Wyoming and Tunisia, by MSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Africom
    State Partnership Program
    Partners
    Partnership
    C130
    Defense
    Army National Guard
    UH-60
    Tunisia
    SPP
    GoGuard
    KnowYourMil
    Tunisian Military
    Tunisian Air Force
    Better Together

