Strengthening Our Partnership: Wyoming and Tunisia

The Wyoming National Guard hosted an Aviation Familiarization Event in Cheyenne, Wyo., Sept. 13-25, 2020, in which members of the Tunisian Air Force participated. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
|09.22.2020
|09.30.2020 12:53
|Package
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
