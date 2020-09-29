Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Guard Members load cars up with food at the St. Marks church food pantry in Mesa, Ariz.

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members prepare boxes of groceries and load them into vehicles for area residents Sept. 29, 2020, at a local food bank in Mesa, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767860
    VIRIN: 200929-A-UN281-844
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108003559
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Guard Members load cars up with food at the St. Marks church food pantry in Mesa, Ariz., by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen National Guard Response Arizona National Guard Activation ANG PPE AZ Masks Support Soldiers M

