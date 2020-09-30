Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Relationship Roundup EP 4

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    Do you have a minute? Let’s talk about relationships.

    Check out this new relationship advice series created by the 189th Infantry Brigade Chaplain Maj. Wester!

    Stay tuned for more episodes!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Relationship Roundup EP 4, by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

