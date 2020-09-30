Are You Ready To Join The Team

LTG Thomas S. James, First Army Commanding General, discusses the skills and knowledge required to train the #TotalForce and become a First Army Observer Coach Trainer. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham)
09.30.2020
|09.30.2020 11:58
|Package
|767853
|200930-A-BO313-197
|DOD_108003518
|00:00:58
TACOMA, WA, US
|3
|0
|0
|0
