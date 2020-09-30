Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    LTG Thomas S. James, First Army Commanding General, discusses the skills and knowledge required to train the #TotalForce and become a First Army Observer Coach Trainer. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 11:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767853
    VIRIN: 200930-A-BO313-197
    Filename: DOD_108003518
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Are You Ready To Join The Team, by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

