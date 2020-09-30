North Charleston, S.C., Natives Continue a Family Tradition by Becoming Marines

Siblings Sgt. Samuel Sciarrotta and poolee Jennifer Sciarrotta are continuing their family's tradition of serving the United States Marine Corps. Junnifer Sciarrotta, 17, from North Charleston, South Carolina, is in the Delayed Entry Program where her brother and recruiter, Samuel Sciarrotta, 27, also from North Charleston, is training her for recruit training as her canvassing recruiter. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Joseph Jacob)
