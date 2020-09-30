Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Charleston, S.C., Natives Continue a Family Tradition by Becoming Marines

    NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Jacob 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Siblings Sgt. Samuel Sciarrotta and poolee Jennifer Sciarrotta are continuing their family's tradition of serving the United States Marine Corps. Junnifer Sciarrotta, 17, from North Charleston, South Carolina, is in the Delayed Entry Program where her brother and recruiter, Samuel Sciarrotta, 27, also from North Charleston, is training her for recruit training as her canvassing recruiter. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Joseph Jacob)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 14:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767851
    VIRIN: 200930-M-XY771-188
    Filename: DOD_108003508
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Charleston, S.C., Natives Continue a Family Tradition by Becoming Marines, by Sgt Joseph Jacob, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    marine
    siblings
    recruiting
    north charleston
    marine recruiting

