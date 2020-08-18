SWEEP Podcast Interview 18 Aug. 2020 with guest NAVFAC Southwest HRO Employee & Labor Relations Specialist Nikko Ortanez and host NAVFAC Southwest HRO Marketing Coordinator Lynn Pence.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 11:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|767843
|VIRIN:
|200818-N-AJ460-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108003481
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SWEEP Nikko Ortanez, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT