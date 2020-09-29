On September 29, a Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew rescues an individual lost in the Baboquivari Peak Wilderness Area. (B-Roll)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 09:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767832
|VIRIN:
|200930-H-GD279-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108003339
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, On September 29, a Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew rescues an individual lost in the Baboquivari Peak Wilderness Area. (B-Roll), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT