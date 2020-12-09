Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine family discusses how to succeed on recruiting duty

    DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Calvin Shamoon 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Staff Sgt. Vincent Huggan and his spouse, Taylor Huggan, discuss recruiting and how they are succeeding at a duty that is viewed as being difficult, at Recruiting Station Tampa in Tampa, Florida, Sept. 12, 2020. They give advice on what works for them and what can help relieve some of the stress that is added from this job. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Calvin Shamoon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 10:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767826
    VIRIN: 200912-M-GF838-001
    Filename: DOD_108003275
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: DUNEDIN, FL, US 
    Hometown: KINGSTON, JM
    Hometown: FRASER, MI, US
    Hometown: POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, US
