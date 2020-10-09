Lt. Col. Jose Luis Montalvan, with 6th Marine Corps District, remembers his path from enlisted to officer, and how the September 11 attacks became the driving force for him to complete school to get back to the Fleet Marine Force. Montalvan currently serves as the district recruiting operations officer for 6MCD, where he oversees recruiting operations and training to ensure that the most qualified men and women are given the opportunity to join the Marine Corps. (Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 09:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767823
|VIRIN:
|200910-M-GP312-780
|Filename:
|DOD_108003267
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Hometown:
|HIALEAH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reflecting on life, career, 9/11 attacks | Lt. Col. Jose Luis Montalvan, by Sgt Jorge Rosales, identified by DVIDS
