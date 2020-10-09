Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reflecting on life, career, 9/11 attacks | Lt. Col. Jose Luis Montalvan

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jorge Rosales 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Lt. Col. Jose Luis Montalvan, with 6th Marine Corps District, remembers his path from enlisted to officer, and how the September 11 attacks became the driving force for him to complete school to get back to the Fleet Marine Force. Montalvan currently serves as the district recruiting operations officer for 6MCD, where he oversees recruiting operations and training to ensure that the most qualified men and women are given the opportunity to join the Marine Corps. (Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales)

    TAGS

    Hispanic
    immigrant
    9/11 attacks

