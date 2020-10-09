Reflecting on life, career, 9/11 attacks | Lt. Col. Jose Luis Montalvan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Jose Luis Montalvan, with 6th Marine Corps District, remembers his path from enlisted to officer, and how the September 11 attacks became the driving force for him to complete school to get back to the Fleet Marine Force. Montalvan currently serves as the district recruiting operations officer for 6MCD, where he oversees recruiting operations and training to ensure that the most qualified men and women are given the opportunity to join the Marine Corps. (Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales)