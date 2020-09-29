Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On September 29, A Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew rescues an individual lost in the Baboquivari Peak Wilderness Area.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 08:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767821
    VIRIN: 200930-H-GD279-0001
    Filename: DOD_108003249
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: AZ, US
    TAGS

    rescue
    CBP Air and Marine Operations
    CBPSAR

