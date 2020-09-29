On September 29, A Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew rescues an individual lost in the Baboquivari Peak Wilderness Area.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 08:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767821
|VIRIN:
|200930-H-GD279-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108003249
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
