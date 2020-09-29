Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MAX 20-20 Day 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.29.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F15E Strike Eagles and F15C Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing take off in support of Mission Assurance Exercise 20-20.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 07:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767809
    VIRIN: 200929-F-EJ253-402
    Filename: DOD_108003137
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAX 20-20 Day 1, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    f15
    ACE
    48th Fighter Wing
    MAX 20-20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT