    1st Battalion, 10th SFG(A) CH-47 Onload And Take Off From Panzer Kaserne

    BOBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    09.11.2020

    Video by Kenneth Takada 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    B-Roll of CH-47 landing at Panzer Kaserne and paratroopers boarding.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 07:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767802
    VIRIN: 200911-A-VZ328-0051
    Filename: DOD_108003123
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: BOBLINGEN, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 10th SFG(A) CH-47 Onload And Take Off From Panzer Kaserne, by Kenneth Takada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    Airborne
    1-10
    Special Operations Command Europe
    1-10 SFG(A)

