    Allied and partner armoured units gather for Exercise Combined Resolve

    GERMANY

    09.25.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Allied and partner armoured units gathered in Germany end September for Combined Resolve, a US-led exercise in which the 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) tested its readiness against an opposing force.

    Nearly 3,500 troops spread out across the Joint Multinational Readiness Centre in Hohenfels to train. The 2nd ABCT deployed to Europe earlier this year for Exercise Defender-Europe 20, and remained there after the drills were adapted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Participating nations included NATO member nations France, Italy, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, the United States, and NATO partner nation Ukraine. Soldiers were tested for COVID-19 prior to the beginning of the exercise to limit the potential spread of the virus.

    Footage includes shots of Italian, Slovenian, Ukrainian and US armour units manoeuvring in the field, and an interview with a Slovenian armour officer.

    TRANSCRIPT

    1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY AH-64 APACHE ATTACK HELICOPTER LANDING IN A DOWNPOUR
    2. (00:19) MEDIUM SHOT – US ARMY BRADLEY INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE (IFV) PASSING
    3. (00:32) WIDE SHOT – SLOVENIAN M-84 MAIN BATTLE TANK DESCENDING HILL AND PASSING
    4. (00:39) WIDE SHOT – UKRAINIAN BMP-1 INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE (IFV) APPROACHING
    5. (00:47) TIGHT SHOT – UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS ON TOP OF BMP-1
    6. (00:52) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN COMBAT ENGINEERS STANDING ON ROAD BESIDE VEHICLES
    7. (00:59) WIDE SHOT – ITALIAN ORSO MINE-RESISTANT, AMBUSH-PROTECTED (MRAP) VEHICLES PASSING
    8. (01:04) WIDE SHOT – ITALIAN ORSO EQUIPPED WITH MINESWEEPER PASSING
    9. (01:11) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY SOLDIERS REACTING TO SIMULATED GAS ATTACK
    10. (01:24) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY M1 ABRAMS MAIN BATTLE TANK MOVING OUT
    11. (02:09) VARIOUS SHOTS – DISMOUNTED US ARMY INFANTRY CHARGING INTO WOODS
    12. (02:37) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY SOLDIER PREPARING TO FIRE SIMULATED ANTI-TANK MISSILE

    13. (02:46) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – 1st LIEUTENANT MIRAN KUNSTELIJ, TANK PLATOON COMMANDER, SLOVENIAN ARMY “Well, we have four tanks here, M84s, and we play OPFOR (Opposing Force) in this exercise, Combined Resolve XIV. We bring our own tactics, like that the BLUEFOR (Blue Forces), our opponents, can try us out. And we can try them out. So you bring your own tactics, your own gear, you try it in the field, you try it in the real environment, and actually that is our contribution to the exercise.”

    14. (03:24) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – 1st LIEUTENANT MIRAN KUNSTELIJ, TANK PLATOON COMMANDER, SLOVENIAN ARMY “We are a small country, Slovenia. We have not so open military space like here, and this is very good for us, that we can train.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 08:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767801
    VIRIN: 200925-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108003122
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO

