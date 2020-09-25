Allied and partner armoured units gather for Exercise Combined Resolve

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Allied and partner armoured units gathered in Germany end September for Combined Resolve, a US-led exercise in which the 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) tested its readiness against an opposing force.



Nearly 3,500 troops spread out across the Joint Multinational Readiness Centre in Hohenfels to train. The 2nd ABCT deployed to Europe earlier this year for Exercise Defender-Europe 20, and remained there after the drills were adapted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Participating nations included NATO member nations France, Italy, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, the United States, and NATO partner nation Ukraine. Soldiers were tested for COVID-19 prior to the beginning of the exercise to limit the potential spread of the virus.



Footage includes shots of Italian, Slovenian, Ukrainian and US armour units manoeuvring in the field, and an interview with a Slovenian armour officer.



TRANSCRIPT



1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY AH-64 APACHE ATTACK HELICOPTER LANDING IN A DOWNPOUR

2. (00:19) MEDIUM SHOT – US ARMY BRADLEY INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE (IFV) PASSING

3. (00:32) WIDE SHOT – SLOVENIAN M-84 MAIN BATTLE TANK DESCENDING HILL AND PASSING

4. (00:39) WIDE SHOT – UKRAINIAN BMP-1 INFANTRY FIGHTING VEHICLE (IFV) APPROACHING

5. (00:47) TIGHT SHOT – UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS ON TOP OF BMP-1

6. (00:52) VARIOUS SHOTS – ITALIAN COMBAT ENGINEERS STANDING ON ROAD BESIDE VEHICLES

7. (00:59) WIDE SHOT – ITALIAN ORSO MINE-RESISTANT, AMBUSH-PROTECTED (MRAP) VEHICLES PASSING

8. (01:04) WIDE SHOT – ITALIAN ORSO EQUIPPED WITH MINESWEEPER PASSING

9. (01:11) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY SOLDIERS REACTING TO SIMULATED GAS ATTACK

10. (01:24) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY M1 ABRAMS MAIN BATTLE TANK MOVING OUT

11. (02:09) VARIOUS SHOTS – DISMOUNTED US ARMY INFANTRY CHARGING INTO WOODS

12. (02:37) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY SOLDIER PREPARING TO FIRE SIMULATED ANTI-TANK MISSILE



13. (02:46) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – 1st LIEUTENANT MIRAN KUNSTELIJ, TANK PLATOON COMMANDER, SLOVENIAN ARMY “Well, we have four tanks here, M84s, and we play OPFOR (Opposing Force) in this exercise, Combined Resolve XIV. We bring our own tactics, like that the BLUEFOR (Blue Forces), our opponents, can try us out. And we can try them out. So you bring your own tactics, your own gear, you try it in the field, you try it in the real environment, and actually that is our contribution to the exercise.”



14. (03:24) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – 1st LIEUTENANT MIRAN KUNSTELIJ, TANK PLATOON COMMANDER, SLOVENIAN ARMY “We are a small country, Slovenia. We have not so open military space like here, and this is very good for us, that we can train.”