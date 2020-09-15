Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Reconnaissance Battalion- Army LCU Launch and Recovery B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2020

    Video by Cpl. Josue Marquez 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, conduct training with f470 Combat Rubber Raiding Craft at White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2020. This training increases their proficiency with the launch and recovery of raiding craft for covert insertion and extraction of reconnaissance teams during amphibious operations within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hassanen Attabi).

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion- Army LCU Launch and Recovery B-Roll, by Cpl Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #marines #3rdrecon #recon #Japan #okinawa #lethal #swift #silent #deadly

