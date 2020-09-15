U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, conduct training with f470 Combat Rubber Raiding Craft at White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2020. This training increases their proficiency with the launch and recovery of raiding craft for covert insertion and extraction of reconnaissance teams during amphibious operations within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hassanen Attabi).
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767796
|VIRIN:
|200916-M-AR498-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108003078
|Length:
|00:13:18
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion- Army LCU Launch and Recovery B-Roll, by Cpl Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
