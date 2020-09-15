3rd Reconnaissance Battalion- Army LCU

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, conduct training with f470 Combat Rubber Raiding Craft at White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2020. This training increases their proficiency with the launch and recovery of raiding craft for covert insertion and extraction of reconnaissance teams during amphibious operations within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hassanen Attabi).