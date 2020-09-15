Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Reconnaissance Battalion- Army LCU

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2020

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, conduct training with f470 Combat Rubber Raiding Craft at White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 15, 2020. This training increases their proficiency with the launch and recovery of raiding craft for covert insertion and extraction of reconnaissance teams during amphibious operations within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hassanen Attabi).

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 05:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767791
    VIRIN: 200915-M-AR498-001
    Filename: DOD_108003049
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

