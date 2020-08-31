Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cultivating the Ebola Vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    On December 19, 2019, the world’s first vaccine for Ebola virus disease, Ervebo, received FDA approval. The development and evaluation of Ervebo spanned several decades, beginning in 1976, and involved multiple organizations, including the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department (DTRA CB).

    Read More: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/372216/cultivating-ebola-vaccine

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 01:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767761
    VIRIN: 200330-A-AB123-0002
    Filename: DOD_108002788
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cultivating the Ebola Vaccine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    Vaccine
    outbreak
    CBRN
    Vaccines
    West Africa
    FDA
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    DTRA CB
    JSTO
    Ebola
    JSTO in the News
    DTRA-CB
    JITN
    DTRA JSTO
    DTRA-JSTO
    Joint Science and Technologies Office
    Ervebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT