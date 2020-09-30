Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZMHS Drop-Off Plan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2020

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    For the safety of their students, the leadership at Zama Middle High School have instituted a new drop-off plan for parents.
    #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 22:06
    Camp Zama
    DODEA
    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    USAG Japan
    Zama Middle High School
    ZMHS

