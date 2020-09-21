Meet CSM Rosendo Henriquez

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we'll highlight Command Sgt. Maj. Rosendo Henriquez, 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division's senior enlisted advisor. Henriquez was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and raised in Puerto Rico. His military career in Army began in 1997 where he attended Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He then graduated from Fort Lee, Virginia as a Unit Supply Specialist (92Y). In 2000, he reclassified his Military Occupational Specialty to 15B, an Aircraft Powerplant Repairer.



"Being in the Army, it really brings us together, through the Army values, trust, and bonding," said Henriquez. "It’s been a pleasure to serve in the United States Army and to be integrated in different cultures. That’s what makes the United States Army, in my opinion, the best Army that we have is because we bring that strength and different perspectives from all over the world.”