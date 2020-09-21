Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet CSM Rosendo Henriquez

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Tiffany Mitchell 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we'll highlight Command Sgt. Maj. Rosendo Henriquez, 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division's senior enlisted advisor. Henriquez was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and raised in Puerto Rico. His military career in Army began in 1997 where he attended Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He then graduated from Fort Lee, Virginia as a Unit Supply Specialist (92Y). In 2000, he reclassified his Military Occupational Specialty to 15B, an Aircraft Powerplant Repairer.

    "Being in the Army, it really brings us together, through the Army values, trust, and bonding," said Henriquez. "It’s been a pleasure to serve in the United States Army and to be integrated in different cultures. That’s what makes the United States Army, in my opinion, the best Army that we have is because we bring that strength and different perspectives from all over the world.”

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 21:34
    Category: Video Productions
