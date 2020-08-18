Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Pacific Update – Airmen’s Attic (TV Version)

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2020

    Video by Spc. CaShaunta Williams 

    AFN Kunsan

    Members of Joint Force 4 re-organize the Airmen’s Attic on Kunsan Air Base, August 14, 2020. Military and civilians can find free items that were donated so patrons have the opportunity to save money.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 20:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767745
    VIRIN: 200818-A-AY405-002
    Filename: DOD_108002638
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Pacific Update – Airmen’s Attic (TV Version), by SPC CaShaunta Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Air Force
    Airmen’s Attic
    Joint Force 4
    JF4
    Joint Force 4 Event Coordinator
    SrA Wesley Altman

