CPP: Collect, Protect, Project

U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (II MIG) collect, protect and project information to maintain America's posture with the enemy. Marines of II MIG are able to actively and effectively influence the information environment to inform and influence our allies and enemies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)