    CPP: Collect, Protect, Project

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell  

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (II MIG) collect, protect and project information to maintain America's posture with the enemy. Marines of II MIG are able to actively and effectively influence the information environment to inform and influence our allies and enemies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 19:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767733
    VIRIN: 200929-M-WB494-133
    Filename: DOD_108002415
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    protection
    collection
    cpp
    projection
    information environment
    iimig
    oie
    2 mig

