CPP: Collect, Protect, Project

U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (II MIG) collect, protect and project information to maintain America's posture with the enemy. Marines of II MIG are able to actively and effectively influence the information environment to inform and influence our allies and enemies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 19:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767733
|VIRIN:
|200929-M-WB494-133
|Filename:
|DOD_108002415
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT