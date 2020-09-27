La Crosse River flows at Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy

This short video, taken Sept. 27, 2020, shows the La Crosse River as it flows through the Pine View Recreation Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. On Fort McCoy’s western side, in an area near the cantonment area and nested in between other training areas, is the Pine View Recreation Area. It includes Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. The recreation area covers hundreds of acres. The La Crosse River runs next to Pine View Campground and offers trout fishing opportunities as well as hiking possibilities along the river. People can learn more about the recreation area and all it has to offer the public by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|09.27.2020
|09.29.2020 16:58
|B-Roll
|767728
|200927-A-OK556-674
|DOD_108002387
|00:01:03
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|3
|0
|0
|0
