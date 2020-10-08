Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Behavioral Health

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Video by Benjamin Wocken 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    Dr. Laura Johnson speaks about access to Behavioral Health care at Ireland Army Health Clinic, Fort Knox, Ky.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 16:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767724
    VIRIN: 200810-O-OI973-692
    Filename: DOD_108002334
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behavioral Health, by Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    operation
    Command
    help
    service members
    veteran
    photo
    flu
    prevention
    safety
    Health
    Street
    clinic
    service
    Fort Knox
    United States
    clean
    video
    America
    Suicide
    awareness
    heroes
    care
    hero
    Fort
    department
    ops
    compassion
    safe
    virus
    Ireland
    September
    American
    outbreak
    Nelson
    Cadet
    installation
    behavioral health
    pandemic
    sacrifice
    mobility
    servicemembers
    garrison
    hotline
    love
    Benjamin
    serving
    call
    country
    active duty
    troop
    Troop Medical Clinic
    68W
    Pharmacy
    pharmacist
    Cadets
    Soldiers
    hospital
    U.S. Army
    defense
    readiness
    mission
    Army
    month
    grunts
    behavior
    Ft. Knox
    Knox
    St
    Johnson
    Ft.
    Medical Command
    America’s
    operational
    germs
    Ben
    Laura
    TMC
    by
    Cadet Command
    essential
    MEDDAC
    behavioral
    Medical Department Activity
    Ben Wocken
    tempo
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    Benjamin Wocken
    healthcare worker
    Regional Health Command - Atlantic
    RHC-A
    Wocken
    IRACH
    Ireland Army Health Clinic
    IRAHC
    the mission
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID
    Dr Laura Johnson
    Binter Street Pharmacy
    Binter
    Margetis
    national suicide
    MEDDCOM
    Nelson TMC
    Margetis Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT