Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville, vice chief, National Guard Bureau, encourages the National Guard to consider the Combined Federal Campaign during a difficult year.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 16:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|767723
|VIRIN:
|200929-Z-FH778-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108002308
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combined Federal Campaign, by SFC Peter Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
