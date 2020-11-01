video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Citizen Airmen with the 932nd, 910th and 302nd Airlift Wing’s participate in Operation Centennial Summit, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 15, 2020. Operation Centennial Summit gave members the opportunity to get hands-on training such as litter carry procedures, triage, self-aid and buddy care, respiratory distress and numerous lectures on other medical emergencies. The 932nd AW is a reserve unit at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)