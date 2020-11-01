Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Centennial Summit

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Citizen Airmen with the 932nd, 910th and 302nd Airlift Wing’s participate in Operation Centennial Summit, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 15, 2020. Operation Centennial Summit gave members the opportunity to get hands-on training such as litter carry procedures, triage, self-aid and buddy care, respiratory distress and numerous lectures on other medical emergencies. The 932nd AW is a reserve unit at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 16:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767722
    VIRIN: 091720-F-MV819-1002
    Filename: DOD_108002304
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Centennial Summit, by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    AES
    302nd Airlift Wing
    training
    910th Airlift Wing
    Citizen Airmen
    ASTS
    932nd Airlift Wing
    932ndAW
    Operation centennial summit
    302ndAW
    910thAW

