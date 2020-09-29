Dr. Laura Johnson, Chief of Behavioral Health, Ireland Army Health Clinic, speaks about how we will get through tough times ... together.
Take a moment to watch - September is Suicide Prevention Month.
If you're feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You are needed, friend.
Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=667716280817150
Youtube link: https://youtu.be/P4WScvnGvLI
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 16:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|767718
|VIRIN:
|200929-O-OI973-135
|Filename:
|DOD_108002276
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, "Connect to Protect", by Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT