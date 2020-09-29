Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Connect to Protect"

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Benjamin Wocken 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    Dr. Laura Johnson, Chief of Behavioral Health, Ireland Army Health Clinic, speaks about how we will get through tough times ... together.

    Take a moment to watch - September is Suicide Prevention Month.

    If you're feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You are needed, friend.

    Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=667716280817150
    Youtube link: https://youtu.be/P4WScvnGvLI

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
