"Connect to Protect"

Dr. Laura Johnson, Chief of Behavioral Health, Ireland Army Health Clinic, speaks about how we will get through tough times ... together.



Take a moment to watch - September is Suicide Prevention Month.



If you're feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. You are needed, friend.



