Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MG Crosland speaks about Suicide Prevention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2020

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    The goal of the Army Suicide Prevention Program (ASSP) External Link is to prevent suicides and lower the probability that an individual engages in self-injurious behavior. An integral component of the Army's Ready and Resilient Campaign, the ASPP has shared responsibilities between leaders, Soldiers, Family members, and Army Civilians. Although many have the resilience to work through their issues, some may need assistance to manage the stressors associated with their issues.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 15:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767701
    VIRIN: 200706-A-AM516-569
    Filename: DOD_108002109
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Crosland speaks about Suicide Prevention, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MEDICAL
    SUICIDE PREVENTION
    ARMY MEDICINE
    CROSLAND
    MEDICAL ADVICE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT