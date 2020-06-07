MG Crosland speaks about Suicide Prevention

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The goal of the Army Suicide Prevention Program (ASSP) External Link is to prevent suicides and lower the probability that an individual engages in self-injurious behavior. An integral component of the Army's Ready and Resilient Campaign, the ASPP has shared responsibilities between leaders, Soldiers, Family members, and Army Civilians. Although many have the resilience to work through their issues, some may need assistance to manage the stressors associated with their issues.