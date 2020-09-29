Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30mm Low-cost Training Round

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    Mr. William "Bill" Walter has designed a low-cost training round for AC-130s and other aircraft that utilize the 30 mm training rounds. This is their submission for Spark Tank.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 16:32
    Category: Briefings
