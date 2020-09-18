POW/MIA Recognition Day commemoration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767690" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Friday, September 18th, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Hawaii will host a digital ceremony with purpose of honoring those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing. We encourage everyone to join for the livestream Ceremony. National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter. Since then, each subsequent president has issued an annual proclamation commemorating the third Friday in September as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. In 1997, a law was enacted that further strengthened the importance of the day by officially designating it as one of the six days per year that the POW/MIA flag is required to be flown at designated federal government locations.In addition to Observances of National POW/MIA Recognition Day are held across the country on military installations, ships at sea, state capitols, schools and veterans' facilities.