    POW/MIA Recognition Day commemoration

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    On Friday, September 18th, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Hawaii will host a digital ceremony with purpose of honoring those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing. We encourage everyone to join for the livestream Ceremony. National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter. Since then, each subsequent president has issued an annual proclamation commemorating the third Friday in September as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. In 1997, a law was enacted that further strengthened the importance of the day by officially designating it as one of the six days per year that the POW/MIA flag is required to be flown at designated federal government locations.In addition to Observances of National POW/MIA Recognition Day are held across the country on military installations, ships at sea, state capitols, schools and veterans' facilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.19.2020 01:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:58:01
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
