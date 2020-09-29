Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M. Lord speaks about agile procurement during the virtual ComDef 2020 - Ensuring a Resilient and Agile Defense Industrial Base, Sept. 29, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 14:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|767690
|Filename:
|DOD_108001985
|Length:
|01:26:56
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Official Discusses 'Agile' Procurement at Conference, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT