97th AMW Flying Rodeo

Mobility’s Hometown hosted its first ever Flying Rodeo last Friday. The purpose of the Flying Rodeo was to mentor and develop instructors safely through friendly competition in core competencies taught at the formal training unit. Other units around the 97th AMW also competed in various challenges putting their skills to the test. Check out this video to see all the cool events that were going on last week!