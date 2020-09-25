Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th AMW Flying Rodeo

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dallin Wrye 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Mobility’s Hometown hosted its first ever Flying Rodeo last Friday. The purpose of the Flying Rodeo was to mentor and develop instructors safely through friendly competition in core competencies taught at the formal training unit. Other units around the 97th AMW also competed in various challenges putting their skills to the test. Check out this video to see all the cool events that were going on last week!

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 13:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767686
    VIRIN: 200925-F-TK030-433
    Filename: DOD_108001968
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    This work, 97th AMW Flying Rodeo, by A1C Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Altus
    Cattle Drive
    Flying Rodeo

