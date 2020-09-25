Mobility’s Hometown hosted its first ever Flying Rodeo last Friday. The purpose of the Flying Rodeo was to mentor and develop instructors safely through friendly competition in core competencies taught at the formal training unit. Other units around the 97th AMW also competed in various challenges putting their skills to the test. Check out this video to see all the cool events that were going on last week!
This work, 97th AMW Flying Rodeo, by A1C Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
