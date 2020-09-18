Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues man from drowning at "La Poza del Obispo" in Arecibo, Puerto Rico

    ARECIBO AND AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    09.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The crew of a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescued a man from drowning at La Poza del Obispo in Arecibo, Puerto Rico Sept. 18, 2020. The man was safely hoisted aboard the aircraft and flown to Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico where he was received by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel, who transported him to a local hospital to receive needed medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy video)

