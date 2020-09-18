Coast Guard rescues man from drowning at "La Poza del Obispo" in Arecibo, Puerto Rico

The crew of a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescued a man from drowning at La Poza del Obispo in Arecibo, Puerto Rico Sept. 18, 2020. The man was safely hoisted aboard the aircraft and flown to Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico where he was received by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel, who transported him to a local hospital to receive needed medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy video)
