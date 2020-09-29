Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - CFD Research

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    CFD Research, a small business with an AF SBIR/STTR contract has developed the SonoProtech hearing protector. It's a non-linear passive hearing protector. Some legacy hearing protection systems cancel out noise require batteries, dials or mechanisms. CFD Research has developed a solution that is completely passive, it's an on-demand hearing protector that allows conversational noise to pass through, but cancels out gunfire and blast noise.

