Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - CFD Research

CFD Research, a small business with an AF SBIR/STTR contract has developed the SonoProtech hearing protector. It's a non-linear passive hearing protector. Some legacy hearing protection systems cancel out noise require batteries, dials or mechanisms. CFD Research has developed a solution that is completely passive, it's an on-demand hearing protector that allows conversational noise to pass through, but cancels out gunfire and blast noise.