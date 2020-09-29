Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - CFD Research

CFD Research, a small business with an AF SBIR/STTR contract has developed the SonoProtech hearing protector. It's a non-linear passive hearing protector. Some legacy hearing protection systems cancel out noise require batteries, dials or mechanisms. CFD Research has developed a solution that is completely passive, it's an on-demand hearing protector that allows conversational noise to pass through, but cancels out gunfire and blast noise.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 13:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767677
|VIRIN:
|200929-F-WY291-1141
|PIN:
|1141
|Filename:
|DOD_108001884
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT