    One Captain, One Team, One Country

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Spc. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    The 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade participate in advanced field operations and tactics as they prepare for deployment across the Indo-Pacific, Sept. 14-16, 2020, Yakima Training Center. The intensive training prepares Advisors from 5th SFAB for up coming missions in remote locations across the Indo-Pacific Command's Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Joseph E. D. Knoch with video footage by Spc. Joseph E. D. Knoch, Spc. Isaac Weaver and Pfc. Garrison Waites)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 19:41
    Category:
    Video ID: 767672
    VIRIN: 200916-A-DV607-514
    Filename: DOD_107996100
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Captain, One Team, One Country, by SPC Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tactical
    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    5th MPAD
    Yakima
    Vanguard
    YTC
    5th SFAB
    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade
    Yakima Taining Center
    BG Curtis D. Taylor

