One Captain, One Team, One Country

The 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade participate in advanced field operations and tactics as they prepare for deployment across the Indo-Pacific, Sept. 14-16, 2020, Yakima Training Center. The intensive training prepares Advisors from 5th SFAB for up coming missions in remote locations across the Indo-Pacific Command's Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Joseph E. D. Knoch with video footage by Spc. Joseph E. D. Knoch, Spc. Isaac Weaver and Pfc. Garrison Waites)