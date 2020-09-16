The 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade participate in advanced field operations and tactics as they prepare for deployment across the Indo-Pacific, Sept. 14-16, 2020, Yakima Training Center. The intensive training prepares Advisors from 5th SFAB for up coming missions in remote locations across the Indo-Pacific Command's Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Joseph E. D. Knoch with video footage by Spc. Joseph E. D. Knoch, Spc. Isaac Weaver and Pfc. Garrison Waites)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 19:41
|Category:
|Video ID:
|767672
|VIRIN:
|200916-A-DV607-514
|Filename:
|DOD_107996100
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, One Captain, One Team, One Country, by SPC Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT