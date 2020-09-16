Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C.E. Slow Motion Welding and Grinding

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.16.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen weld and grind in the C.E. shop.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767671
    VIRIN: 200916-Z-DS155-010
    Filename: DOD_108001817
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C.E. Slow Motion Welding and Grinding, by MSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    welding
    metal
    civil engineers
    grinding
    CE
    slow motion

