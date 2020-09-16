Airmen weld and grind in the C.E. shop.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767671
|VIRIN:
|200916-Z-DS155-010
|Filename:
|DOD_108001817
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C.E. Slow Motion Welding and Grinding, by MSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT