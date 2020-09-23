Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescue Squadron Training Launch

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.23.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepares for take off in an HC-130 for a training mission.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rescue Squadron Training Launch, by MSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

