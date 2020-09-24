Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-46 Cargo Loading

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dallin Wrye 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    What exactly is a flying rodeo? Here is a sneak peak at what you can expect during tomorrow’s events!
    Flying Rodeo events are opportunities to continue instructor development through friendly competitions demonstrating various ground and aerial procedures taught in their respective schoolhouses. Some competitions you can expect to see are cargo loading, tactical departures and arrivals, combat offloads and backing operations. These events kick off at 7:45 a.m. and will run through 4:30 p.m.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 13:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767665
    VIRIN: 200924-F-TK030-756
    Filename: DOD_108001748
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 Cargo Loading, by A1C Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

