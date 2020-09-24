What exactly is a flying rodeo? Here is a sneak peak at what you can expect during tomorrow’s events!
Flying Rodeo events are opportunities to continue instructor development through friendly competitions demonstrating various ground and aerial procedures taught in their respective schoolhouses. Some competitions you can expect to see are cargo loading, tactical departures and arrivals, combat offloads and backing operations. These events kick off at 7:45 a.m. and will run through 4:30 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 13:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767665
|VIRIN:
|200924-F-TK030-756
|Filename:
|DOD_108001748
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-46 Cargo Loading, by A1C Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT