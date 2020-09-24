KC-46 Cargo Loading

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What exactly is a flying rodeo? Here is a sneak peak at what you can expect during tomorrow’s events!

Flying Rodeo events are opportunities to continue instructor development through friendly competitions demonstrating various ground and aerial procedures taught in their respective schoolhouses. Some competitions you can expect to see are cargo loading, tactical departures and arrivals, combat offloads and backing operations. These events kick off at 7:45 a.m. and will run through 4:30 p.m.