Virgin Island's National Guard's weekly inspirational message with Chaplain Jermaine Mulley.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 12:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|767663
|VIRIN:
|200929-A-ZT166-821
|Filename:
|DOD_108001702
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VING's weekly inspirational message - Sept 29, by SGT Priscilla Desormeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT