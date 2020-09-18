Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admiral Commemorates Prisoners of War and Missing Service Members at Ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Navy Rear Adm. Darius Banaji, deputy director of the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency, hosts a virtual ceremony on POW/MIA Recognition Day at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 18, 2020. The ceremony honors those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing. Each year, the third Thursday of September is declared POW/MIA Recognition Day by presidential proclamation.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 18:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767662
    Filename: DOD_107995946
    Length: 00:58:06
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
