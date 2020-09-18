Admiral Commemorates Prisoners of War and Missing Service Members at Ceremony

Navy Rear Adm. Darius Banaji, deputy director of the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency, hosts a virtual ceremony on POW/MIA Recognition Day at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 18, 2020. The ceremony honors those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing. Each year, the third Thursday of September is declared POW/MIA Recognition Day by presidential proclamation.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 18:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|767662
|Filename:
|DOD_107995946
|Length:
|00:58:06
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
