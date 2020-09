Admiral Commemorates Prisoners of War and Missing Service Members at Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Navy Rear Adm. Darius Banaji, deputy director of the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency, hosts a virtual ceremony on POW/MIA Recognition Day at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 18, 2020. The ceremony honors those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing. Each year, the third Thursday of September is declared POW/MIA Recognition Day by presidential proclamation.