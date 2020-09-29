12 KC-135 Stratotankers line up for an Elephant Walk on RAF Mildenhall, England for Exercise Wolff Pack.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 11:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767658
|VIRIN:
|200929-F-QK476-854
|Filename:
|DOD_108001656
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall KC-135 Elephant Walk, by A1C David Busby and SSgt Lexie West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT