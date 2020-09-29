Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall KC-135 Elephant Walk

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.29.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Busby and Staff Sgt. Lexie West

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    12 KC-135 Stratotankers line up for an Elephant Walk on RAF Mildenhall, England for Exercise Wolff Pack.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 11:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767658
    VIRIN: 200929-F-QK476-854
    Filename: DOD_108001656
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall KC-135 Elephant Walk, by A1C David Busby and SSgt Lexie West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    England
    RAF Mildenhall
    100 Air Refueling Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Exercise Wolff Pack

