Maritime Training Division - Maritime & Intermodal Training Center

From commanding vessels to maintaining them, the U.S. Army’s Maritime Training Division at Joint Base Langley-Eustis provides maritime training and certification for the U.S. military.



The Army uses maritime vessels to transport supplies and large equipment across oceans. The MTD provides students with the skills and knowledge required to accomplish the Army’s global maritime logistics and readiness challenges.