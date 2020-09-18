Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Training Division - Maritime & Intermodal Training Center

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    From commanding vessels to maintaining them, the U.S. Army’s Maritime Training Division at Joint Base Langley-Eustis provides maritime training and certification for the U.S. military.

    The Army uses maritime vessels to transport supplies and large equipment across oceans. The MTD provides students with the skills and knowledge required to accomplish the Army’s global maritime logistics and readiness challenges.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 15:56
