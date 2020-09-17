Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-15 Launch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members from the 332 AEW prepare for an F-15 aircraft launch.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767648
    VIRIN: 200917-F-GV306-789
    Filename: DOD_108001564
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15 Launch, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airmen
    deploy
    pilot
    f15
    fly
    AEW
    AF
    flight
    jet
    air force
    maintenance
    deployment
    332

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT