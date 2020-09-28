Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacobson Memorial Ruck March

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman and Senior Airman Deven Schultz

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow’s 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted a ruck march yesterday morning to honor the memory of Airman First Class Elizabeth Nicole Jacobson, a great American, Airman, and Defender. Fifteen years ago, 21 year old A1C Jacobson paid the ultimate sacrifice, becoming the first Security Forces Airman and first female Airman to die in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Jacobson Memorial Ruck March

