Jacobson Memorial Ruck March

Goodfellow’s 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted a ruck march yesterday morning to honor the memory of Airman First Class Elizabeth Nicole Jacobson, a great American, Airman, and Defender. Fifteen years ago, 21 year old A1C Jacobson paid the ultimate sacrifice, becoming the first Security Forces Airman and first female Airman to die in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
