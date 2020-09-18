Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Birthday: The History of Field Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Sheppard AFB has been the go-to place when it comes to training Airmen to be the next generation of aircraft maintainers, logisticians, civil engineers, communications and cyber experts. But when the people can’t come to Sheppard to achieve follow-on or next-level training, Sheppard takes the training to the field. Field Training actually began during World War II when Mobile Training Teams were established, and that heritage continues today with almost 50 geographically separated units providing a variety of training around the globe. This video is the second in a five-part series that celebrates the role Sheppard AFB has played throughout its history and that of the U.S. Air Force. #AFBirthday

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 15:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 767639
    VIRIN: 200918-F-RR907-002
    Filename: DOD_107995527
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Birthday: The History of Field Training, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force Birthday
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Field Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT