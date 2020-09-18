Air Force Birthday: The History of Field Training

Sheppard AFB has been the go-to place when it comes to training Airmen to be the next generation of aircraft maintainers, logisticians, civil engineers, communications and cyber experts. But when the people can’t come to Sheppard to achieve follow-on or next-level training, Sheppard takes the training to the field. Field Training actually began during World War II when Mobile Training Teams were established, and that heritage continues today with almost 50 geographically separated units providing a variety of training around the globe. This video is the second in a five-part series that celebrates the role Sheppard AFB has played throughout its history and that of the U.S. Air Force. #AFBirthday
