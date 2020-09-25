CE Flying Rodeo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767638" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 97th Civil Engineer Squadron competed in their own events during Friday's Altus AFB Flying Rodeo! This gave our CE Dirt Boyz the chance to practice and showcase the core skills in their career field. Check out their hard work!