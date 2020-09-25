The 97th Civil Engineer Squadron competed in their own events during Friday's Altus AFB Flying Rodeo! This gave our CE Dirt Boyz the chance to practice and showcase the core skills in their career field. Check out their hard work!
This work, CE Flying Rodeo, by 2nd Lt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
