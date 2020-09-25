Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CE Flying Rodeo

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Cameron Silver 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 97th Civil Engineer Squadron competed in their own events during Friday's Altus AFB Flying Rodeo! This gave our CE Dirt Boyz the chance to practice and showcase the core skills in their career field. Check out their hard work!

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 11:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767638
    VIRIN: 200925-F-AP963-676
    Filename: DOD_108001477
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE Flying Rodeo, by 2nd Lt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CE
    97AMW
    Flying Rodeo

